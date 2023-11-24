FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has hinted that he would not contest the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking in a live television programme monitored by Legit.ng, Wike said he is a man of character

During the media chat, Wike reiterated his commitment to the success of the Tinubu’s administration

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said he is a man of character and will not run against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Wike said this while speaking during a media chat on Friday, November 24, in Abuja, monitored by Legit.ng.

Wike pledges allegiance to Tinubu

According to him, his loyalty to the president remains unshaken.

His words:

“Tinubu made me minister, people don’t understand, I have character. What will happen in 2027? I stood and I said I am not going to support injustice.

"I was threatened that they would do me this and that. They tried many options including using Major Generals.”

Watch a snapshot of Wike's interview below courtesy of Africa Independent Television (AIT):

The minister added that having worked for the emergence of Tinubu as president which culminated in his appointment as minister of FCT, nothing would make him contest against the president in 2027.

'I'm Tinubu's foot soldier': Wike

