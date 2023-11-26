Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can only come back to power "if they remove the issue of disunity" within their ranks

Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, stated that there is a force of disunity that has been invoked on the PDP

The cleric warned that if the PDP fails to resolve its crisis soon, it may also fail in the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can become the governing party in Nigeria only if they resolve their internal crisis.

Primate Ayodele in a recent message via his known X (formerly Twitter) handle, asked the PDP to be united.

Agents of disunity are causing troubles in the PDP, according to Primate Ayodele. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Nuru Shehu

Source: Facebook

'Settle your crisis', Ayodele to PDP

Legit.ng reports that the PDP was in power in Nigeria for 16 years, and since the party was displaced by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, it has twice unsuccessfully tried to unseat the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Primate Ayodele said:

“The fact is that PDP can only be settled if they remove the issue of disunity. There is a force of disunity that they have invoked on PDP. Unless they settle that disunity. If they don’t settle that disunity, PDP will not go well. It will take them another time.”

Possible NNPP, PDP alliance

Meanwhile, the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) welcomed the proposed merger of opposition political parties by the former vice president and former presidential candidate of the PDP during the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2027.

However, the party said while it is open to collaboration and alliance with any of the political parties, including the Labour Party, PDP, and even the APC, it stated that such an arrangement must put into consideration the interest of the citizens and consolidate the gains of Nigeria’s democracy.

PDP governors back judiciary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP governors drummed support for the Nigerian judiciary despite court judgements upturning the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state.

The PDP made its stance known in a joint press conference led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Thursday, November 5.

PDP chieftain murdered

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the PDP in Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward, Ezinihitte Mbaise council area, Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu, was murdered in Imo state.

The party’s director of new media, Lancelot Obiaku, confirmed the incident in Owerri on Friday, November 24, but provided no further details on the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Source: Legit.ng