Ex-minister Femi Fani-Kayode has launched a fresh attack on Obidients, a sobriquet for hardcore supporters of Peter Obi

Fani-Kayode in a lengthy social media post criticised supporters of the Labour Party (LP) for claiming they won the 2023 presidential election despite coming third

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain predicted that "by 2027, no one will remember" Obidients

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode, has predicted that by the next general elections in 2027, "no one will remember" Obidients.

Many people refer to the army of social media users backing Obi for Nigeria's presidency as 'Obidients'.

Fani-Kayode attacks supporters and loyalists of Peter Obi. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

“I have contempt for Obidients", Fani-Kayode says

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, November 9, Fani-Kayode described Obidients as "a cancerous blight on the Nigerian political landscape". He was reacting to LP chieftain, Yusuf Datti's recent statement where the latter said he won't stop calling President Bola Tinubu a drug dealer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fani-Kayode wrote:

“They (Obidients) did not even manage to come 2nd in the election but instead came 3rd.

“Why won't they scream and holler like a fishmonger's wife that's on heat given the fact that their pants were removed before the world & they were badly humiliated in the election.

“If anyone expected anything else from them then they still don't know who they are and what they represent.

“If there is one group of Nigerians that need to be dropped into the hottest spot in Gaza and left there forever it is the Obidients.

“They are not only a cancerous blight on the Nigerian political landscape but they are also hopelessly misguided in their primitive zealotry & their cryptic delusions.

“If there is any group of Nigerians that I have contempt for it is them.

“They are like an army of locusts who follow their leader blindly devouring and destroying everything in their path.

“Truth is that the Obidients are nothing but a bunch of self-serving, self-seeking, lawless, ferral psychopaths who are motivated by religious & ethnic bigotry.

“By 2027 no one will remember them because by then they would have been dumped and relegated to the foul-smelling & notoriously filthy dustbin of history.

“By 2027 an Obidient will be regarded as nothing but an affliction and a plague.”

'Obidients are dangerous', Fani-Kayode

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Fani-Kayode said Obidients "are far more dangerous" to the collective cause of the ruling class.

According to the APC chieftain, Obidients have ideas and vision that would outlive political platforms and structures.

Source: Legit.ng