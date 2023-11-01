The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and ex-governor of Rivers State has broken his silence over his feud with Governor Sim Fubara

Wike, in a media parley in Abuja, accused the incumbent of trying to collapse his political structure in the state

Wike maintained that every politician wants to remain politically relevant, and the right thing must be done

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of FCT, has commented on the crisis unfolding in Rivers State regarding the potential impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

During a meeting with South-South leaders at his office on Tuesday, October 31, Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State, stressed the significance of maintaining his political stronghold to stay relevant in politics.

Wike has been accused of plotting the impeachment of Governor Sim Fubara. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Wike emphasised that losing his political base would result in losing his political relevance, and he expressed that he remains unaffected by any attempts to tarnish his reputation. He firmly stated that the correct course of action must be followed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Channels, he said:

“All of us want to be politically relevant; all of us want to maintain our political structure.

“Is it not your political structure? Will you allow anybody to just cut you out immediately? Everybody has a base. If you take my base, am I not politically irrelevant?”

Antecedents of Wike, Fubara feud

The relationship between Wike and Fubara has deteriorated due to the threats of impeachment against the governor, with some accusing Wike of being involved in the impeachment scheme.

The Rivers Assembly Complex experienced turmoil when a section of it caught fire on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, there was further chaos as key officials in the Assembly were removed, accompanied by gunshots.

Fubara visited the Complex on Monday to assess the extent of the damage and alleged that the police had fired at him, an accusation currently under investigation by the police.

Both Wike and Fubara are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Wike pointed out that internal disputes are common in politics and can be resolved through the party's internal mechanisms.

Fubara, Adeleke, Makinde other PDP governors meet over impeachment plot

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State hosted the PDP Governor at the Oyo State Governor's Lodge in Abuja over the political uprising in Rivers State.

The PDP governors are meeting to find a lasting peace between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

It was learnt that the PDP governors would also be discussing the fate of the party at the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States.

Source: Legit.ng