The feud between Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike is far from being over

Rivers state has been enmeshed in a political crisis since late October after an attempt by some of the lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara, which resulted in the bombing of a section of the assembly complex

But in a new interview, Wike, the current FCT minister, alleged that Fubara was responsible for the arson

FCT, Abuja - The federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, November 24, accused Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara of burning the state's house of assembly complex.

Wike said this while speaking during a media chat in Abuja, monitored by Legit.ng.

Wike-Fubara feud hasn't ended

During the chat, Wike, the immediate past Rivers governor, spoke on the tense political situation in his state.

He said:

"If they want to impeach you (Fubara), is that why you have to send people to go and burn down the hallowed chamber? Is impeachment done in one day? Impeachment process, is it a one-day affair?"

Wike continued:

"Then, he (Fubara) started ethnic politics. We have never had it like this before."

When told by one of the journalists that they (Wike and Fubara) had been seen together after the impeachment attempt episode, he (Wike) replied that it was because President Bola Tinubu intervened.

The minister added:

"When the law speaks, thuggery would run away. When the law speaks, militants would run away. When the law speaks, ethnicity would run. The law has not spoken."

