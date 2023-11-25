President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently received an august visitor at the Aso Rock in Abuja

Popular scholar, Mufti Ismail ibn Musa Menk, stormed Nigeria and made his next stop at the Villa where he met with Tinubu and other Islamic leaders ahead of the unity convention

Mufti maintained that their visit is focused on empowering Nigeria and fostering peaceful coexistence

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - The popular Islamic scholar, Mufti Ismail ibn Musa Menk, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mufti Menk reveals how Nigerians can support Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @muftimenk

Source: Facebook

Menk reveals how Nigerains can contribute to the growth and development of the nation

Menk and a global delegation of scholars visited Tinubu on Friday, November 24, advocating for peace and unity in Nigeria.

As reported by Daily Trust, Menk, underscored the need for all Nigerians to live together in harmony and respect one another despite their different faiths and backgrounds in order to witness the success of this nation.

To harness Nigeria’s greatness, the Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe’s Muslim community said the citizens must be united and also respect their leaders, Channels TV reported.

He said he and the delegation of scholars came to Nigeria for a peace and unity convention.

The “idea is to be able to empower Nigerians as such to live together in harmony, to coexist; to respect each other with the differences – be from different faiths different backgrounds – in order to see the success of this nation,” he added.

Zamfara Chief Imam resigns

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam of Muslim Foundation Mosque, GRA, Gusau, Zamfara state capital, Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe, has resigned from his position.

This comes amid the political differences between Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state and his predecessor, Bello Mattawalle, the minister of state for Defence.

In a letter sent to the mosque’s management committee, the Chief Imam said he decided to resign to ensure the safety and security of the mosque and its community.

Makinde builds new Mosque for Ibadan Muslims after demolishing old one to construct road

In another development, the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has fulfilled the promise he made to his people, especially the Muslim community in Iwo, Ibadan.

Makinde had, on October 19, 2019, promised to build a new Adogba Central Mosque, as the former structure had to give way to the development of the Iwo Road Interchange.

In a surprising move, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, on Thursday, November 16, inaugurated the Adogba Central Mosque in Iwo Road, Ibadan, built by Makinde.

Source: Legit.ng