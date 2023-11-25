The political atmosphere in Zamfara state is tense at the moment and it has extended to the religious center

The rift between Governor Dauda Lawal and Bola Tinubu's minister Bello Mattawalle has led to the shocking decision made by Zamfara State Chief Imam

The chief Imam of Muslim Foundation Mosque, GRA, Gusau, Sheikh Jangebe has backed down from his job as Governor Lawal and Mattawalle continue to drag each other in the polity

Zamfara state, Gusau - The Chief Imam of Muslim Foundation Mosque, GRA, Gusau, Zamfara state capital, Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe, has resigned from his position.

The rift between Governor Lawal and Bello Mattawalle has cost Zamfara Chief Imam his job. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal, Governor Bello Matawalle

The real reason Zamfara Chief Imam resigned emerges

This comes amid the political differences between Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state and his predecessor, Bello Mattawalle, the minister of state for Defence.

In a letter sent to the mosque’s management committee, the Chief Imam said he decided to resign to ensure the safety and security of the mosque and its community, The Punch reported.

Meanwhile, the resignation of the Chief Imam was strongly connected to a video clip in which he was seen condemning Governor Lawal and praising his predecessor, Matawale, Vanguard reported.

The video clip went viral on social media platforms and generated mixed reactions and controversy among the political elite and religious communities in the state, Daily Trust report added.

Reacting to the viral footage, the Imam said he did similar prayers to the incumbent Governor Dauda Lawal when he was campaigning for the position.

