Just In: Zamfara Chief Imam Suddenly Resigns, Details Emerge
- The political atmosphere in Zamfara state is tense at the moment and it has extended to the religious center
- The rift between Governor Dauda Lawal and Bola Tinubu's minister Bello Mattawalle has led to the shocking decision made by Zamfara State Chief Imam
- The chief Imam of Muslim Foundation Mosque, GRA, Gusau, Sheikh Jangebe has backed down from his job as Governor Lawal and Mattawalle continue to drag each other in the polity
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Zamfara state, Gusau - The Chief Imam of Muslim Foundation Mosque, GRA, Gusau, Zamfara state capital, Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe, has resigned from his position.
The real reason Zamfara Chief Imam resigned emerges
This comes amid the political differences between Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state and his predecessor, Bello Mattawalle, the minister of state for Defence.
In a letter sent to the mosque’s management committee, the Chief Imam said he decided to resign to ensure the safety and security of the mosque and its community, The Punch reported.
Meanwhile, the resignation of the Chief Imam was strongly connected to a video clip in which he was seen condemning Governor Lawal and praising his predecessor, Matawale, Vanguard reported.
The video clip went viral on social media platforms and generated mixed reactions and controversy among the political elite and religious communities in the state, Daily Trust report added.
Reacting to the viral footage, the Imam said he did similar prayers to the incumbent Governor Dauda Lawal when he was campaigning for the position.
Zamfara govt accuses Tinubu’s minister Matawalle of squandering over N1bn
In another report, the minister of defence (state) and ex-governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has been caught in the web of fresh allegations.
The Zamfara state government accused the ex-governor of squandering over N1 billion on an abandoned project.
The state government claimed the contract for the abandoned project was awarded during Matawalle's administration in 2020.
Tinubu’s Minister, Matawalle, breaks silence on plots to get him sacked
Meanwhile, in another report, Matawalle responded to other embezzlement allegations against him.
The former Zamfara state governor said the allegations were schemes used by Governor Dauda Lawal to tarnish his legacy.
He said the incumbent governor was not pleased that he was appointed minister in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.
Source: Legit.ng