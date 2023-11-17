The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has proven he is a promoter of peace and unity and does not joke with his words

He showed this with the inauguration of the Adogba Central Mosque, which was unveiled as a fulfilment of the promise made to the worshippers in Iwo Road, Ibadan

The Sultan of Sokoto and other important dignitaries who were present during the event hailed Makinde and urged other governors in Nigeria to emulate his lifestyle

Oyo state, Ibadan - The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has fulfilled the promise he made to his people, especially the Muslim community in Iwo, Ibadan.

Makinde fulfils promise to Oyo Muslims

Makinde had, on October 19, 2019, promised to build a new Adogba Central Mosque, as the former structure had to give way to the development of the Iwo Road Interchange.

In a surprising move, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, on Thursday, November 16, inaugurated the Adogba Central Mosque in Iwo Road, Ibadan, built by Makinde.

This was made known in a post shared on Makinde's X page (formerly Twitter), accompanied by photos of the governors and other dignitaries who were present during the commissioning of the religious edifice.

Makinde tweeted:

"We were honoured to welcome His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and His Majesty Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano in Ibadan this evening to commission the Adogba Central Mosque.

"The construction of the mosque was completed earlier this year and is a fulfilment of a personal promise I made to worshippers when the mosque, then based at Iwo Road, was to be demolished to make way for the Iwo Road Interchange."

Nigerians react as Makinde commissions Adogba Mosque in Ibadan

Legit.ng captured some comments on the X page. While some commended the governor, others criticised him.

@YaroGaxa tweeted:

"Thank you Mr Governor."

@sodiq_ade4 tweeted:

"Thanks for fulfilling your promise. We love you in Oyo state."️

@Yung_dhave tweeted:

"My Governor."

@ayodavid72 tweeted:

"Commission memorable edifice Mr Gov, this is not what they voted you for."

@AsimiyuDamilare tweeted:

"Gov @seyiamakinde I hope you have plans to reconstruct the church also demolished in Iwo-road for that same project? Kindly plan (if you haven't) to strike this balance."

