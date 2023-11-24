The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked eleven lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau

The appellate sacked the 11 PDP lawmakers in the Plateau State House of Assembly on Friday, November 24

The panel led by Justice Okon Abang ruled that the PDP could not sponsor candidates in the last election

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost control of the Plateau State House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked 11 PDP lawmakers

The panel led by Justice Okon Abang, gave the judgement in a unanimous decision on Friday, November, 24, Daily Trust reported.

The appellate court said the PDP lawmakers scored wasted votes in the March 18 election because their party lacked structure

Justice Abang explained that the PDP could not sponsor candidates in the last election because the party violated section 177 of the 1999 constitution

The court however declared all the second runners-up in the March 18 elections as winners.

The sacked PDP lawmakers are:

Hon Timothy Dantong (Riyom)

Hon. Rimyat Nanbol,- (Langtang North Central)

Moses Sule (Mikang) Salome Waklek,-(Pankshin)

Hon. Bala Fwangji (Mangu South)

Hon. Maren Ishaku (Bokkos)

Hon. Dagogot (Quaanpan North)

Hon Nannim Langyi,-(Langtang North North).

Hon Nimchak Rims (Langtang South)

Hon. Danjuma Azi (Jos North West)

Hon Gwottson Fom (Jos South)

Hon. Abubakar Sani idris (Mangu North)

Court of Appeal Sacks 3 PDP Lawmakers in Plateau

Meanwhile, Legit. ng had reported that the court of appeal continued its purge of opposition parties in power as it sacked three PDP federal lawmakers.

The appellate court in Abuja sacked three state house of assembly lawmakers in Plateau state.

These lawmakers are Happiness Akawu (Pengana), Ibrahim Agbalak (Rukuba) and Nanbol Rimvyat (Langtang North Central).

Sacked Plateau Rep reacts to appeal court judgement

A sacked member of the House of Representatives, Dachung Musa Bagos, said four persons in his constituency, Jos South/Jos East in Plateau state after the Court of Appeal judgement.

Bago described his sack as a military coup, adding that the people had begun to lose hope in the system.

He stated this during the interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, November 9.

Appeal court sacks 3 Plateau PDP House of Reps members

Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has delivered its judgement on the sack of three PDP Reps members in Plateau State.

The appellate court affirmed the sack of Peter Gyendeng representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency; a fifth-term lawmaker, Beni Lar, who represented Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency and Musa Bagos.

The three-member panel led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu ruled that the PDP nominated the candidates that eventually won elections after breaching a subsisting court order.

