The Court of Appeal has affirmed the sack of three PDP members in the House of Representatives from Plateau state

The appellate court upheld the verdict of the Justice Mohammed Tukur-led Plateau State National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal

The three-member panel ruled that PDP breached a subsisting court order to conduct a fresh election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, has delivered its judgement on the sack of three members of the House of Representatives from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Plateau State.

The appellate court affirmed the sack of Peter Gyendeng representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency; Musa Bagos representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency and a fifth-term lawmaker, Beni Lar, who represented Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency.

Appeal Court affirms sack of 3 PDP Reps members Photo Credit: Court of Appeal

Source: UGC

As reported by Vanguard, the three-member panel led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu ruled that the PDP nominated the candidates that eventually won elections after breaching a subsisting court order.

The PDP ignored the court order directing it to conduct a fresh Congress involving all the 17 Local Government Areas in Plateau State.

Justice Williams-Dawodu said evidence showed that 12 LGAs were excluded from the purported fresh congress that PDP conducted “owing to legal issues.”

The court held that the failure of the party to obey the court order proved fatal to its cause.

The appellate court agreed with the election tribunal that candidates of other political parties that got the second majority votes, should take their place.

Those to take over the legislative seats were; Dalyop Chollom and Ajang Alfred Iliya of the Labour Party for Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency and Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, respectively, and Vincent Bulus Venman of the APC, for Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency.

Tribunal sacks 3 PDP lawmakers in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three PDP lawmakers in Plateau State were sacked by the national and state assembly election petition tribunal.

Justice Muhammad Tukur, who made the declaration, said the candidates of the PDP were sacked because the party did not legally sponsor them.

The ruling stated that the PDP candidates did not obey a court order mandating them to conduct a ward congress that would further legitimise them as party flagbearers.

Tribunal sacks PDP Plateau House of Assembly speaker, 1 other

The election petition tribunal, sitting in Uyo, sacked Hon Moses Sule, the Plateau state House of Assembly speaker.

Sule was sacked alongside another member of the house, Danjuma Azi, representing Plateau West State constituency in the State House of Assembly. Sule and Azi were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

However, the tribunal declared Hon. Naanlong Daniel, a former majority leader of the State House of Assembly and Hon. Mark Na’ah as the winner of the state assembly election. Daniel and Na'ah are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng