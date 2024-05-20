Kunle Remi has celebrated his beautiful wife, Tiwi, on her birthday, and he shared some videos of her

According to him, they went shopping and for 1 hour, 30 minutes, she didn't pick anything but was analysing all she saw

In one of the clips, the celebrant was dancing in a provocative way to a music at a party and her husband penned a short note to her

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, is happy to celebrate his wife, Tiwi who was a year older on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

In the post he made to mark her birthday, he recalled a shopping experience with her. According to him, they both went to buy some things at the supermarket, and he had to be looking for her.

In one of the clips, the actor, who wedded early this year, noted that he was waiting for 1 hour, 30 minutes and to his surprise, his wife had not bought anything.

Kunle Remi marks wife's birthday. Photo credit @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Kunle Remi says no Social media wishes

In the caption of his birthday post to his wife, Tiwi, the actor, who wrote Femi Otedola said wishing his wife a happy birthday on Instagram was like wishing Jesus a happy birthday because he was on social media.

He also shared another lively video of Tiwi dancing funnily to music at a party.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Many celebrities and fans took to the comment section to react to the birthday post. Here are some of the things they said below:

@officialosas:

"Aww, happiest Birthday to our beautiful wifey!!!! Loads of luv and hugs darling Tiwi."

@estianacakesandmore:

"Happy Birthday Mrs Remi."

@officialomoborty:

"Happy birthday to your crown."

@dupedarabidan:

"The trick is not to go together... Either you go with the list and call to clarify or she goes alone with your card. That way, everyone is happy."

@asoebiafrica's profile picture

asoebiafrica:

"Our wife. Happy Birthday."

@asoebiafrica:

"Happy Birthday Tiwi, the Angel of Kunle’s fro m his angle."

@mariam.olabisi:

"KR where you see chair from?"

@simisolaadebowale:

"Tiwi is my birthday mate. First time commenting on any celebrity post. I got to do this cos I like our wifey and knowing she is my birthday mate seems double joy."

@jamesgardinergh:

"Happy birthday wifey!."

@bomaakpore:

"Happy birthday in-law You bless you."

