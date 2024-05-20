PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has explained the importance of Peter Obi's return to the opposition party

Akinniyi, spokesperson for the PDP National Youth Group, disclosed that Obi's move to the Labour Party benefitted the APC, but he should change strategy ahead of the 2027 election

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain threw his weight behind the possible merger between Obi, Kwankwaso and Atiku

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesperson for the PDP National Youth Group, has urged Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 elections, to return to Nigeria's main opposition party.

PDP Youth Group urged Peter Obi and Kwankwaso to unite and work with Atiku Abubakar to dislodge APC in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar

Akinniyi said it is crucial for Peter Obi to re-align with Atiku and rejoin the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an interview with Legit.ng via telephone chat on Sunday, May 19, Akinniyi urged Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria's Peoples Party (NNPP) and other opposition to come together and support Atiku in dislodging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, adding, "in the interest of the masses."

Recall that Peter Obi met with Atiku and some PDP bigwigs in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14.

Obi explained that the closed-door meeting with Atiku and other PDP bigwigs was to discuss the state of the nation and how to reduce Nigerians' suffering.

Reacting to the development, Mr Akinniyi said:

"At the moment, Peter Obi can't but retract his steps back to the PDP. His initial movement to the Labour Party was ill-conceived and counter-productive to the benefit of the APC.

"It's of importance to have Peter Obi and all other opposition parties - including Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP, to re-align with the Peoples Democratic Party and throw their weight behind a formidable opposition Leader like H.E. Atiku Abubakar, ahead of 2027.

"If truly their interest is for the Masses, they all have to unite and have a united front in dislodging the Tinubu-led APC government.

"The PDP remains the only Party with the structure and goodwill to send APC packing from Aso Villa."

Daniel Bwala calls Obi the political deceiver-in-chief

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barrister Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku campaign in the 2023 election, described Obi as "the political deceiver-in-chief".

Bwala, an open supporter of President Tinubu and a member of the PDP, commented on Obi's visit to Atiku.

His comments prompted counteractions from some netizens.

