A former Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Dachung Musa Bagos, has reacted to the judgement of the Court Appeal judgement

Bagos said four persons in his constituency died after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacked him

He explained that the victims died as a result of shock, adding the judgement is like a military coup

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - A sacked member of the House of Representatives, Dachung Musa Bagos, said four persons in his constituency, Jos South/Jos East in Plateau state after the Court of Appeal judgement.

Bago described his sack as a military coup, adding that the people had begun to lose hope in the system, Daily Trust reported.

Sacked Plateau Rep, Dachung Musa Bagos, says 4 person died after Appeal Court judgement Photo Credit: Dachung Musa Bagos

Source: Facebook

He stated this during the interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, November 9.

He said:

“I was court-martialed yesterday (Wednesday). What happened was just like a military coup. From the reaction you are just seeing from the street after sacking seven National Assembly members through the court and all of them are from the PDP, you will know that all of us won our elections with different margins. Mine was sixty-something thousand.

“As a representative of the people, you will definitely get such a reaction because there is an act of injustice. Two senators and five House of Representative members were sacked.

“This is shocking. Four people died because of the shock. A woman was holding a baby when she heard the news. She slumped and was rushed to a hospital and she died. She had high BP. There was a shock on our side.”

Appeal court sacks 3 Plateau PDP House of Reps members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, has delivered its judgement on the sack of three Reps members from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Plateau State.

The appellate court affirmed the sack of Peter Gyendeng representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency; a fifth-term lawmaker, Beni Lar, who represented Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency and Musa Bagos.

The three-member panel led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu ruled that the PDP nominated the candidates that eventually won elections after breaching a subsisting court order.

Tribunal sacks 3 PDP lawmakers in Plateau

Legit.ng also reported that three PDP lawmakers in Plateau State were sacked by the national and state assembly election petition tribunal.

Justice Muhammad Tukur, who made the declaration, said the candidates of the PDP were sacked because the party did not legally sponsor them.

The ruling stated that the PDP candidates did not obey a court order mandating them to conduct a ward congress that would further legitimise them as party flagbearers.

Source: Legit.ng