At least 20 residents of Dawaki, a community near Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been kidnapped

Bandits reportedly stormed the community and broke into about six houses to abduct residents on Sunday, May 19

The FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said police operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Armed bandits have kidnapped no fewer than 20 residents of Dawaki, a community near Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The gun raided houses on Frank Opara Street before security operatives responded to distress calls at about 7:30 pm. on Sunday, May 19.

Adeh said one of the rescued victims is still in the hospital receiving treating Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Chairman of Dawaki Rock Heaven Community, Tunde Abdulrahim, said the heavily armed bandits were about 50 in number.

According to Daily Trust, the bandits invaded the community and broke into about six houses.

Vigilante sources bandits kidnapped a senior customs officer’s wife, three of his children and a younger brother in his compound

The FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, led policemen to the scene and engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle.

“Displaying remarkable bravery and coordination, the police, in synergy with local hunters, advanced on the assailants, tactically ambushing them at Ushafa Hill via Bwari and Shishipe Hills via Mpape. This led to a fierce gun duel as the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the firepower of the operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety with various degrees of bullet injuries, and the victims were rescued.”

Adeh said one of the rescued victims is still in the hospital receiving medical attention

Bandits invade Army Estate in Abuja, abduct 2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' stormed the Nigeria Post Army estate in Abuja on Thursday night, January 18, and reportedly kidnapped two people.

The incident, which happened at about 10:00 p.m. in the Phase II area, had kidnappers who came into the estates and took away the wife and one of the in-laws of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

According to Austine John, who is a neighbour to the victim, the kidnappers came in and started shooting while they invaded the lawyer’s house and seized his wife and in-law while the barrister escaped.

Source: Legit.ng