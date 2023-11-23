Babajide Owoduni, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing Ikenne State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, has been sacked

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos nullified the election of Owoduni on Wednesday, November 22

The appellate court declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kunle Sobukola, as the winner

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, has sacked a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, Babajide Owoduni.

The appellate court nullified the election of Owoduni, who represents the Ikenne State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, The Punch reported.

Appeal court sacks PDP lawmaker from Ogun House of Assembly Photo Credit: Appeal Court

Source: UGC

In its ruling on Wednesday, November 22, the court declared Kunle Sobukola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected lawmaker in the March 18 State Assembly election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was ordered to issue a Certificate of Return to Sobukola.

How it started

On March 6, 2023, 12 days before the election, Owodunni resigned from the PDP and withdrew from the contest in letters delivered to the PDP and INEC.

As reported by Daily Independence, Owodunni also swore an affidavit of voluntary withdrawal from the race at the Ogun State High Court.

PDP attempted to replace him, but INEC refused the move and retained Owodunni as the recognised candidate.

After the election, INEC declared Owodunni the winner and then issued him a certificate of return.

At the Tribunal, Owodunni spoke of how he was kidnapped and forced to sign the withdrawal letters and affidavit, but lawyers to Sobukanla and APC confronted him with contrary evidence showing that he freely campaigned for APC after withdrawing from the race.

Court of appeal sacks 3 PDP lawmakers in Plateau

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal sacked three federal lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appellate court in Abuja sacked three state house of assembly lawmakers in Plateau state.

These lawmakers are Happiness Akawu (Pengana), Ibrahim Agbalak (Rukuba) and Nanbol Rimvyat (Langtang North Central).

Court sacks prominent House of Reps member

The Kano State national and state House of Assembly elections petition tribunal sacked Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as a lawmaker representing the Tarauni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Justice I.P. Chima-led three-person panel nullified the election of Yerima in the 2023 general election over alleged certificate forgery of his primary school certificate that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Source: Legit.ng