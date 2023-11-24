The aftermath of the 2023 general election in Nigeria has seen many politicians coming in and going out of the courtroom to seek redress at various levels.

It is a common practice in Nigerian politics that after every election, the courts, from the tribunal to the Supreme Court, are busy with several election petitions.

At the moment, the travail is over at the governorship election petition tribunal, and guber candidates are now at the court of appeal.

While the appellate court has sacked some governors, some have secured victories. Below is the list of governors who have won at the Court of Appeal so far:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were affirmed as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Court of Appeal sitting in the state.

The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulazeez Adediran and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, have had their appeal dismissed by the Court of Appeal over lack of merit.

Inuwa Yahaya

Yahaya, the governor of Gombe and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in the state have also secured victory at the court of appeal sitting in Abuja.

Muhammad Barde, the candidate of the PDP in the election, has filed a petition before the court, insisting that the re-election of Governor Yahaya was not in accordance with the provision of the electoral act.

Abdullahi Sule

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, was one of the lucky governors who have been favoured by the appeal court as the court reversed his sacking on Thursday, November 23.

The Nasarawa state governorship election petition tribunal earlier sacked the governor and declared David Ombugadu of the PDP as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Two of the three judges on the panel agreed that the governor's victory was not in line with electoral law, while a panel member disagreed. However, the lower court's decision was overturned by the court of appeal in its judgment on Thursday, November 23.

Peter Mbah

The Lagos wing of the Court of Appeal has also affirmed the victory of Peter Mbah, the PDP candidate, in the March 18 governorship election in Enugu.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party in the election over lack of merit. It upheld the judgment of the governorship election petition tribunal that affirmed the victory of the PDP candidate.

Justice Tijani Yusuf Hassan-led three-member panel stated that the Labour Party and Edeoga did not prove with evidence that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate of the governor was forged and was not qualified to take part in the election.

Bassey Otu

The Lagos division of the Court of Appeal has also affirmed the victory of Governor Otu of Cross Rivers state in the March 18 governorship election in the South-South state.

Like Mbah, the appeal of Professor Sandy Onor of the PDP was dismissed by the court over lack of merit, and the appellate court upheld the state governorship election petition tribunal's decision.

