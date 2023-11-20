The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the judgment of the Court of Appeal that sacked some opposition governors

Atiku, in a statement on Monday, accused the ruling APC of clipping the wing of the opposition and endangering democracy in the country

According to Atiku, if the APC did not win through rigging, the ruling party used the court to take over states controlled by the opposition members

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has reacted to the recent sacking of two governors of the party by the court of appeal.

Last week, the Court of Appeal in Abuja sacked Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang and his counterpart in Zamfara, Dauda Lawal.

While the court declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Plateau state, it ordered a rerun in four local governments of Zamfara.

Reacting to the ruling of the court, the former vice president, in a statement on Monday, November 20, accused the ruling APC of snatching the mandates of the opposition parties in the country.

The PDP candidate, in a statement shared by his media aide, Abdulrasheed Shehu, on Twitter on Monday, accused the ruling party of killing the opposition party in the country, adding that the beauty of democracy is the existence of "plurality".

In the statement titled: "APC’s 'snatch, grab and run' agenda of opposition parties' mandates is inimical to democracy", Atiku alleged that the APC has narrowed the scope of engagement of the opposition either through rigging or the court.

The former vice president said:

"It gets more curious that all the states where the courts have made controversial declarations are states being controlled by the opposition political parties."

