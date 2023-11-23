Following the appeal court's decision to invalidate the election petition tribunal's judgment in the Nasarawa state governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the verdict.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, November 23, the PDP said it would seek legal redress at the Supreme Court.

The PDP will head to the Supreme Court to challenge the appellate court's verdict. Photo Credit: David Ombugadu/Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

"While we respect the judiciary and the rule of law, we firmly believe that the decision by the Court of Appeal does not align with the facts presented during the tribunal proceedings. Our legal team has identified significant grounds for appeal that we believe warrant a review of the judgment by the Supreme Court.

"Our party will be filing an appeal to the Supreme Court seeking a fair and thorough review of the judgement of the Court of Appeal. We have confidence in the legal system and are optimistic that justice will prevail."

Recall that hours before the decision of the PDP, the appellate court sitting in Abuja affirmed the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Nasarawa state.

The Appellate Court, in its judgement, said the state election petitions tribunal erred by declaring the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, to be the winner of the election.

Meanwhile, PDP, in its statement, said:

"The PDP in Nasarawa State remains committed to upholding the democratic process and ensuring that the voice of the people is accurately represented.

"We continue to assert that the election results, as initially determined by the election tribunal, are a true reflection of the will of the people of Nasarawa State."

The PDP urged supporters and party faithful to remain calm and maintain confidence in the democratic institutions and the judicial system.

Source: Legit.ng