On Wednesday, November 22, the Appeal Court in Lagos upheld the election of Bassey Otu as governor of Cross River state

The appellate court maintained the verdict of the tribunal that upheld the election of Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey, of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Otu was proclaimed the winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after receiving the most votes

Calabar, Cross River - The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Wednesday, November 22, reaffirmed the victory of Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state as the winner of the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

The Appeal Court dismissed for lack of merit the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Sandy Onor who had earlier suffered the same fate on September 26, 2023 in Calabar. Otu is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor reacts

Reacting to his victory at the court, Governor Otu called on Prof. Onor to join his administration to move the state forward.

The Cross River governor spoke through Emmanuel Ogbeche, his press secretary.

His statement partly reads:

“My administration is fully re-energised to deliver on the People First Mandate, which is on track to repositioning our state for effective and responsive governance. I solicit the support and patience of all Cross Riverians as we navigate the challenging times towards the Cross River of our dreams.

“Let me reassure all our citizens that we are working round the clock to ensure that we deliver the best governance for our people. It is important also to note that reparations are in top gear for a robust and successful Calabar festival, while we continue to address other socio-economic and developmental issues.”

Onor's petition against Bassey lacks merit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the tribunal upheld the election of Governor Otu.

The tribunal gave the verdict after striking out the petition of PDP's Onor.

In its ruling on Tuesday, September 26, the tribunal dismissed Onor’s petition for lacking in merit.

