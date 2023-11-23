Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has said anyone seeking appeal beyond the Supreme Court will have to seek it from God

The CJN, in a viral video, said the Supreme Court is the apex court in which the jurisprudence of the right to a fair hearing can be pursued

Ariwoola's comment is coming at a time when the opposition parties are protesting the sacking of some governors by the tribunal and the court of appeal

Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has been seen in a viral video saying anyone in Nigeria seeking justice can't go beyond the Supreme Court, adding that it is the apex court in Nigeria.

In the video, the CJN posited that anyone who was not satisfied with the decision of the Supreme Court in any case would have to seek the face of God, adding that there is no other court after the apex court.

CJN Ariwoola urged those against Supreme Court judgment to seek God's face Photo Credit: Supreme Court

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user with the handle @omoelerinjare shared the video on Wednesday, November 22, amid protests in some quarters against the judgments of the Court of Appeal in which some governors, particularly from the opposition, were sacked.

After Supreme Court is God, CJN Ariwoola

Ariwoola's comment was also first of its kind since the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku and Obi had filed appeals against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu as the authentic winner of the February 25 presidential election

The CJN said:

"It is my court where I am privileged to serve as one of the judicial officers relating to the jurisprudence of the right to a fair hearing.

"As we know, the Supreme Court in Nigeria, and if you like, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is the apex court, so whatever decision is given, appeal only lies to where none of us seated here has been, before God himself."

List of governors sacked by court

Between last week and this week, the Court of Appeal sacked four Nigerian governors after judgment of the tribunals in their state. The four governors are Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

The opposition, including Atiku, have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of working to turn Nigeria to a one party state, using the court.

See the video here:

"PDP governors are simply not with Atiku": Ex-aide predicts future of former VP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku has been asked to drop his presidential ambition to earn respect in the party.

Umar Ardo, an ex-aide to the former vice president, said the PDP governors are not obviously not supporting him, and he can only be embraced in the party only if he dropped his presidential ambition.

Ardo maintained that the other option left for the former vice president was to leave the PDP to pursue his presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng