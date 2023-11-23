APC's Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state's victory in the March 18 governorship election has been reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja

Governor Yahaya earlier secured victory at the Gombe state governorship election petition tribunal

The PDP and its candidate in the election, Muhammad Barde, have challenged the victory of Yahaya in the poll

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the judgement of the Gombe State Governorship Election Tribunal, which dismissed the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the re-election of Governor Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering judgment, the Court agreed with the tribunal that the PDP’s case lacked merit, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The PDP candidate, Muhammad Barde, had approached the tribunal insisting that the election of the governor did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

His lawyers maintained that the PDP candidate scored the majority of the lawful votes cast during the poll.

While Multiple thumb printing and ballot box stuffing took place in nine local government areas of the state in favour of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the three-man panel of the tribunal dismissed the PDP’s application for lacking in merit.

The tribunal further expunged the witnesses' statements and exhibits of the PDP for being baseless.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 18 announced Governor Yahaya of the APC winner of the governorship election with 342,821 votes, while Barde of the PDP was said to have scored 233,131.

This is coming when the Court of Appeal dismissed the sacking of Yahaya's counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, whose election was earlier nullified by the Nasarawa state governorship election petition.

Source: Legit.ng