The appellate court has announced that it will deliver its judgement in the Kaduna gubernatorial election trial on Friday, November 23.

This development was confirmed in a judgement notice released by the registrar of the appellate court, Kaduna division.

The case is between Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Isah Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng