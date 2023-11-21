The appellate court has dismissed the appeal challenging the March 18 election victory of Governor Fintiri

The appeal filed by Umar Ardo, the governorship candidate of the SDP, was rejected by the court for lacking substance

The court upheld the verdict of the state's tribunal and further affirmed that Fintiri is the authentic winner of the Adamawa state governorship election

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has ruled against the appeal seeking to nullify the election of Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The court has upheld the election victory of Fintiri, declaring him the elected governor of Adamawa state. Photo credit: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri defeats SDP at Court of Appeal

As reported by The Cable, the appellate court on Tuesday, November 21, dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Umar Ardo, against the electoral victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa state, for lack of merit.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced and declared Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa gubernatorial election held on March 18, 2023.

Not happy with the declaration, Ardo approached the tribunal to seek the nullification of Fintiri’s election because there was non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the poll.

However, the tribunal headed by Justice T. O. Uloho dismissed the petition for being incompetent and not properly filed.

The appeal court delivered a final judgment on Tuesday, in favour of Fintiri

In its judgment on Tuesday, the three-member panel of the appeal court agreed with the tribunal that the appellants did not prove the allegations of corrupt practices and non-compliance to the Electoral Act against INEC.

The panel headed by Justice Ugochukwu Ogaku said there was no basis to grant the appeal.

“This appeal is bereft of merit. The decision of the Tribunal dismissing the Petition is hereby affirmed,” the court held.

