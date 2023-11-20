The PDP's supporters in Nasarawa state have announced their decision to begin a seven-day prayer session ahead of the Court of Appeal judgment on the sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule

Governor Sule of the APC, in the last governorship election in the state, was sacked by the tribunal, and David Ombugadu of the PDP was declared the winner of the poll

According to the PDP supporters, the prayer session was also meant to seek the guidance of God on the judges against any evil forces that would stop them from favouring the PDP

Lafia, Nasarawa - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters, Muslims and Christians, in Nasarawa State, on Monday, November 20, began a joint prayer session for seven days ahead of the Court of Appeal judgment on the sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

According to The Punch, the spiritual moment was for the judgment to come out in favour of David Ombugadu, the flagbearer of the PDP in the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa state.

Abdullahi Sule faces spiritual battle from PDP supporters Photo Credit: Abdullahi Sule, David Ombugadu

Source: Twitter

Tribunal sacks APC Governor Sule of Nasarawa state

On October 2, Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the election, was sacked by the state governorship election petition tribunal and declared Ombugadu the authentic poll winner.

Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, the chairman of the three-member panel of the tribunal, in his verdict, which was delivered through Zoom, stated that Ombugadu and the PDP duly defended their petitions before the tribunal and, therefore, nullified the election of the governor.

The PDP supporters also noted that the seven-day prayer session sought God's protection on the judges against any evil attacks that may hinder them from discharging their duties.

Why PDP supporters go spiritual on sacking of Governor Sule

Suleiman Abdullahi, one of the leaders of the prayer group who spoke to journalists in Lafia, expressed optimism that the people will get justice at the Court of Appeal.

His statement reads in part:

“Allah is the creator of the universe. He neither discriminates nor fails in his promises. So, the moves to change the people's wishes against the overwhelming mandate given to those they want will not stand."

Source: Legit.ng