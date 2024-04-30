The Kano state government has been told how to prosecute the APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, the president of the Yoruba council worldwide, urged the Kano state government to stop the media trial against the former governor of the state

The Kano state government, through its anti-corruption agency, is probing the APC national chairman over the allegation of bribery of $413,000 and N1.38 billion

The Kano state government has been urged to stop the media trial against the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, over the corruption allegation levelled against the former governor.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, the president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, made the call while addressing the state's political crisis in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

How Kano government can probe Ganduje, Yoruba elder advises

Ganduje probe: Write EFCC, lawyer urges Kano governor

The legal icon posited that the best thing the state could do was petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the immediate past governor of Kano state.

Recall that the Kano state anti-corruption and public complaints commission filed a criminal charge against Ganduje over alleged bribery of $413,000 and N1.38 billion.

The commission claimed that it had assembled 15 witnesses who were ready to speak against the APC national chairman.

Ganduje vs Kano governor: Lawyer speaks

But the APC chieftain told Legit.ng that the Kano state government should do the right thing by writing a petition to the EFCC against the former governor.

His comment reads in part:

"To me, Ganduje should be prosecuted for whatever offences he had committed. Nobody should over sensationalise issues. Put up your petition to the EFCC, and let the EFCC take it up the way it is taking it up on Yahaya Bello.

"The current Kano government should not be doing a face-off on the media. That is a distraction. Write a petition against Ganduje to the EFCC and place it before the media.

"Ours will be one of the organisations that continues to champion his prosecution, not because of politics but because of the law."

Court gives verdict on Ganduje's bribe video

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the allegation against Abdullahi Ganduj was a federal matter, and only the EFCC or the attorney general of the federation could investigate him.

The court said the state government did not have the legal standing to investigate the APC national chairman over the alleged dollar bribery scandal.

Ganduje is under investigation over bribery allegations after being seen collecting bonds of dollars from a contractor in a video when he was governor.

Source: Legit.ng