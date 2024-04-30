Boxer Francis Ngannou recently announced the demise of his 15-month-old son Kobe on social media

In an emotional message, Francis Ngannou recalled how he shouted his son's name to know avail

The boxer who cried for help to get over his son's death stirred emotional messages from many, including Davido and Anthony Joshua

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou stirred up emotions after he announced the death of his 15-month-old son Kobe on Monday, April 29.

Ngannou, who was defeated in a boxing bout with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in a heartfelt message, recalled how his son was full of life and joy before his death.

"Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding," the boxer said.

Ngannou, who said life was unfair, revealed he was at his best self next to his late son.

Crying for help, the boxer wrote:

“How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this,” he wrote.

As of the time of this report, the cause of Kobe’s death is yet to be made public.

See Ngannou's post below:

Davido, Anthony Joshua react to Francis Nnaggou's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

davido:

"Be strong my brother … praying for you."

anthonyjoshua:

"May the memories you shared bring you comfort."

dillondanis:

"Sorry brother stay strong."

henry_cejudo:

"I’m so sorry for your lost Francis. Losing family is the hardest thing a human can go through in life. We don’t have the answer but one day you’ll meet again. We love you my brother."

miguel_moscoso_g:

"Call Iron Mike, maybe he does not know what you have to do, but he lived the same and he could tell you what he did... I am sorry champ I am really sorry."

