Ekiti, Ekiti state - Students in Ekiti state on Tuesday, April 30, staged a protest.

As reported by The Punch, the protesting students demanded justice for a slain member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

An NYSC member met his untimely death at his brother’s graduation party, speaking fury. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Students in tertiary institutions, under the aegis of the Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union (FESSU), said they are not happy that the deceased corps member, Damilola Iyanda, was shot by a trigger-happy policeman recently.

Benjamin Adekunle, the national president of FESSU, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, charged Nigerian authorities to carry out a proper and swift investigation, Vanguard newspaper noted.

He said:

“We demand for a swift investigation into this matter and the culprit should be brought to book.

"We demand for compensation for the family of the deceased. We demand for comprehensive treatment of his brother that sustained gunshot injury."

See some photos from the protest below:

