Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Residents of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states trooped out in their numbers on Saturday, November 11 to vote for the candidates of their choice in the off-cycle governorship election.

At the end of the voting process and collation of results, Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was re-elected for a second term in Imo state likewise Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state.

Lagos, Rivers and other states under APC, PDP’s control Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma/Alahaji Usman Ododo/Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

Alhaji Usman Ododo of the APC emerged winner in the Kogi state governorship election and he is to be sworn in in January 2024 after the tenure of Governor Yahaya Bello expires.

After the conclusion of the off-cycle governorship election, here are the states controlled by the ruling APC, PDP, Labour Party and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South-East

Alex Otti (Abia) Labour Party

The 58-year-old Labour Party candidate won by a landslide in the March 16 gubernatorial election.

Former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc lost the governorship election in 2015 and 2019, Channels TV reported.

Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi): APC

Nwifuru is a two-term speaker of the Ebonyi State House Of Assembly. The 48-year-old is from Oferekpe Agbaja in the Izzi LGA of the state.

Peter Mbah (Enugu) PDP

The 51-year-old is the founder and CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd. He is also a maritime lawyer and financial analyst. He hails from Owo in the Nkanu East LGA

Hope Uzodimma (Imo) APC

Two-term senator representing Imo West senatorial district between 2011 and 2019.

Charles Soludo (Anambra) APGA

The 63-year-old is a banker and professor of economics at the University of Nigeria.

Soludo is a former governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

South-South

Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) PDP

The 59-year-old founder of All Nations Christian Ministry International served as the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources

Bassey Otu (Cross River) APC

Former member of the House of Representatives representing the Calabar Municipal/Odukpan and Senator for Cross River South

Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta): PDP

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly from 2017 to 2023. The 60-year-old represented Okpe State Constituency while in the legislative house.

Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers): PDP

Fubara was the former accountant general of Rivers state. The governor hails from Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

Godwin Obaseki (Edo) PDP

Obaseki was the Chairman of the Edo State Economic and Strategy Team under Adams Oshiomhole’s administration

He served as an executive board member of several private companies including Afrinvest.

Douye Diri (Bayelsa) PDP

The 64-year-old was the senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District from 2019 to 2020 in the 9th National Assembly

South-West

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) APC

The 57-year-old is the former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation

Dapo Abiodun (Ogun): APC

The 62-year-old is the founder of First Power Limited and served as managing director of Heyden Petroleum.

Abiodun is the former board chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

Seyi Makinde (Oyo) PDP

The 55-year-old founded Makon Engineering and Technical Services (METS) as a 29-year-old in 1997.

He lost the 2015 governorship election under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) APC

The 67-year-old is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in 2008

Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) APC

The 56-year-old was the former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government and a former Chief of Staff.

Ademola Adeleke (Osun) PDP

The 63-year-old is a former senator representing the Osun-west senatorial district from 2017 to 2019 In the National Assembly, Abuja.

North-Central

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue) APC

The 57-year-old Catholic priest was elected on March 18 under the ruling APC.

Umar Bago (Niger): APC

The 49-year-old was a member of the House of Representatives in 2011. The graduate of the Federal University of Technology Minna has years of experience as a banker before venturing into politics.

Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau): PDP

The current governor of Plateau state is a 58-year-old politician. Mutfwang is a former Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara): APC

Before his emergence in 2015, the 63-year-old lost governorship elections between 2007 and 2011 under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC)

Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) APC

Co-founder of Sadiq Petroleum Nigeria Limited and later became the CEO of African Petroleum (AP) Plc in 2001 after his company acquired APC.

He was made the substantive Group Managing Director (GMD) of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc before he emerged as governor in 2019.

Govt-elect Usman Ododo (Kogi) APC

The trained accountant is the former Local Government Auditor General.

Ododo will take over from incumbent Yahaya Bello, who is from the same ruling APC and senatorial district – Kogi Central

North-West

Umar Namadi (Jigawa): APC

The Chartered Accountant is the immediate former deputy governor and the founder of Namadi, Umar & Co.

He was the pioneer Head of the Dangote Group Management Accounts Department.

Uba Sani (Kaduna): APC

Former Kaduna Central senator and National Vice Chairman (North) of Campaign for Democracy.

The 52-year-old took over from Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Abba Yusuf (Kano): NNPP

The 60-year-old is a former Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport.

The civil engineer is the first NNPP governor in Nigeria.

Dikko Radda (Katsina) APC

The 53-year-old is a former APC National Welfare Secretary, He also served as director-general of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) before taking over from Aminu Masari.

Nasir Idris (Kebbi) APC

The 57-year-old was the national president of the Nigerian Union of Teachers. Idris was also the deputy president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto): APC

Aliyu is a former deputy governor and commissioner in Sokoto state. The 53-year-old governor also served as chief accountant at the Local Government Service Commission and the Executive Secretary of the Police Trust Fund.

Dauda Lawal (Zamfara): PDP

The 57-year-old is a former CBN governor Lamido Sanusi’s special adviser on Islamic banking.

The experienced banker holds a PhD in business administration from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

North-East

Kefas Agbu (Taraba): PDP

52-year-old is a retired army lieutenant colonel.

Agbu was a former chairman of the governing board of directors at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and a member of the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (2016-2019).

Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) PDP

The 55-year-old served as an acting governor from July to October 2014 during the impeachment of Governor Murtala Nyako.

Before then, Fintiri was the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) PDP

The 64-year-old was a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Senator representing Bauchi South in the National Assembly.

Mohammed also served as the Principal Administration Officer in the Presidency from 1994 to 1995.

Babagana Zulum (Borno) APC

The 53-year-old was a former Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

Zulum is a professor and former acting Dean of Faculty of Engineering at the University of Maiduguri.

Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) APC

The 61-year-old was the former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development.

Inuwa served as managing director of A.Y.U Civil Engineering Company Ltd before venturing into politics in 1999.

Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) APC

The 55-year-old is the first elected APC National Secretary.

Buni also served as Caretaker Chairman of the party (2020-2022) after the sack of Adam Oshiomhole.

Analyst explains factor behind Usman Ododo’s victory

Meanwhile, in a chat with Legit.ng, Dr Abubakar Sani, a public affairs analyst and security expert, said the election outcome was expected due to the power of incumbency that was used to influence Ododo's victory.

Dr Sani also slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly playing a role in aiding the victory of Ododo as governor of Kogi state.

Source: Legit.ng