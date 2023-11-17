Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Gov-elect, Usman Ododo of Kogi have all received their Certificates of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the presentation on Friday, November 17

Uzodimma of the APC, Diri of PDP and Ododo of the APC were all declared winners of Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi respectively

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri and Kogi Gov-elect, Usman Ododo.

As reported by The Nation, Uzodimma was presented the COR at Rockview Hotel Owerri on Friday, November 17.

Ododo, Uzodimma and Douye Diri received Certificates of Return from INEC Photo Credit: Usman Ododo/Douye Diri/Hope Uzodimma

Uzodimma was reelected for another four-year term on Saturday, November 11.

Meanwhile, Diri received his certificate of Return at the Prof Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre INEC state office, Yenagoa, on Friday, The Punch reported.

While Ododo, and the deputy governor-elect, Joel Salifu received their certificates of return at the INEC headquarters in Lokoja, amid jubilation by a mammoth crowd of supporters on Friday, November 17.

According to Leadership, Ododo expressed appreciation to the people of the State for the overwhelming support he enjoyed at the poll

INEC declares Uzodimma winner of Imo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Uzodimma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

The APC candidate secured victory after being declared winner in all 27 local government areas of the state.

The results by INEC confirm that: APC - 540, 308, LP - 64,081 and PDP - 71,503

INEC declares Diri as winner of Bayelsa guber election

Diri was declared the winner of the Bayelsa governorship election held on Saturday, November 11.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Obo Effanga, declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as the winner of the poll on Monday, November 13.

He got 175,196 votes, Timipre Sylva of the APC came second with 110,108 votes while Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party got 905 votes.

INEC declares Ododo winner of Kogi governorship election

INEC declared Ododo as the winner of the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Kogi state.

The returning officer, Johnson Urama, said Ododo had a total of 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, SDP's Ajaka, who polled 259,052 votes. Melaye came third with 46,362 votes.

