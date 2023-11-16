Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lafia, Nasarawa State - I8-year-old Chioma Blessing Obidigbo has bagged the top award in excellent performance in the 2022 WAEC-organised West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

According to Daily Independent, she has just been unveiled at the opening of the WAEC 61st Annual Meeting of the Nigeria National Committee taking place at Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Chioma Blessings Obidigbo emerges the Best Award in WASSCE 2022 Photo Credit: St. Paul's Academy Jos

Source: Facebook

Chioma, however, was unavoidably absent as she was already in the United Kingdom for her university education while her elated parents, Mr and Mrs Matthew Obidigbo collected the award on her behalf.

