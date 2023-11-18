Moves have been made by elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State to squash the feud between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy

The two have reportedly been involved in a cold feud since the governor's departure abroad on sick leave

The feud gained media attention when there was a move by the Ondo state parliament to impeach the deputy

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Akure, Ondo - The Elders Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has urged the State House of Assembly to cease the impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This call aligns with an agreement with the national leadership of the APC, as stated in a communique issued after a meeting in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has not resumed administrative duties at the government house since his return from sick leave. Photo Credit: Rottimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

The communique, signed by Secretary Otunba Agboola Kelly, also expressed the Elders’ wishes for the swift and full recovery of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Prayers for Gov Akeredolu

It was further resolved that the people of Ondo State should resume their prayers for the Governor’s speedy recovery.

As reported by The Nation, the communique reads:

“The Elders commended the National Leadership of the Party for the laudable, commendable and highly appreciated intervention in the face-off between the State House of Assembly and the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa

“The Elders resolved to book an appointment to discuss with the National Leadership of the party in Abuja on the prevailing issues in Ondo State.

“As loyal party members, the State House of Assembly should not flout the National Leadership directives of our party APC under any circumstances. No member is above the APC.”

Prominent figures from the APC who attended the meeting included Chief Jamiu Ekungba, Chief Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowose, Engr. Muyiwa Ogunleye, High Chief Barr Magnus, Dr Segun Ayodele, Snr. Apostle Sola Akinmejiwa, and Hon Abiodun Jerome.

Others include Elder Osewole Modupe, Erelu Modupe Martin, Deaconess E. Ajibade, Esther Ayeni Biraye, High Chief Megbontowon, Hon Femi St. James, and Prince Omonijo Robinson, among others.

Ondo power tussle: Gov Akeredolu gets 72 hours to transmit power to deputy

Meanwhile, the dilemma roving around the number one administrative seat of power in Ondo State has reached a fever pitch.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined pro-democracy coalitions urging Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to resume administrative duties.

The governor was handed a three-day deadline to resume office or transmit power to his deputy.

Source: Legit.ng