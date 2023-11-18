The victory of Usman Ododo in the Kogi state governorship election wouldn't have been possible without the help of the incumbent, Governor Yahaya Bello

This was the assertion of Dr Abubakar Sani, who believed that Ododo did not have what it takes to win an election without Yahaya Bello

He also pointed out the role of violence, use of force and the complacency of the electoral body as another factor that handed Ododo victory

Usman Ododo, the gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), secured a decisive win in the November 11 election in Kogi State.

With an overwhelming majority, Ododo emerged victorious with 446,237 votes.

Usman Odod won the Kogi gubernatorial polls with 446,237 votes. Photo Credit: Usman Ododo

His nearest competitor, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, trailed behind with 259,052 votes, while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party secured 46,362 votes.

The State Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, announced Ododo as the winner at 10:23 pm on Sunday, November 12.

Political critics and public affairs analysts questioned Ododo's selection as the ruling party's flagbearer in the build-up to the election.

Incumbent alleged of third term bid

Governor Yahaya Bello was slammed for allegedly introducing godfatherism to Kogi state politics with allegations that he was planning a third term by proxy.

Going by the political credentials of Ododo and the two other leading candidates, the APC flagbearer is the least experienced.

Ododo, before the election, was just an ex-auditor-general of the state compared to Ajaka and Melaye, who have been in party politics for decades.

Analyst view on Ododo's victory

In a chat with Legit.ng, Dr Abubakar Sani, a public affairs analyst and security expert, said the election outcome was expected due to the power of incumbency that was used to influence Ododo's victory.

Dr Sani also slammed INEC for allegedly playing a role in aiding the victory of Ododo as governor of Kogi state.

He said:

"It is common knowledge that he won because of the support he received from the incumbent.

"The alleged use of force and violence by the state government and the role of money played to his favour."

INEC presents certificates of return to Ododo, Uzodimma, Douye Diri

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Gov-elect Usman Ododo of Kogi have all received their Certificates of Return.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the presentation on Friday, November 17.

Uzodimma of the APC, Diri of PDP and Ododo of the APC were all declared winners of Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi, respectively.

