The 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to elect the new governor

The off-cycle election in Imo state was also held same day, alongside that of Bayelsa state in the Niger Delta region

In Kogi and Imo states, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the opposition parties

Lokoja, Kogi state - Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, November 13, congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on winning the governorship elections in Imo and Kogi states.

Buhari, in a statement shared by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, thanked the people of the two states "for reaffirming their confidence in the nation’s biggest political party".

"Best wishes", Buhari to Ododo, Uzodimma

The ex-leader expressed gratitude, particularly to the APC leaders and "the workers" who he said "laboured tirelessly" to ensure the emergence of Hope Uzodimma for his second term in Imo state, and Ahmed Usman Ododo as the incoming governor of Kogi state.

Buhari said:

“My best wishes to them for their tenure."

Ganduje congratulates Uzodinma, Ododo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, congratulated Governor Uzodimma on his re-election.

Ganduje’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Edwin Olofu.

He also expressed happiness with the "overwhelming support" exhibited by the Kogi state electorate in electing Ododo in the state’s gubernatorial poll.

INEC declares APC's Ododo winner

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared Ododo as the winner of the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Kogi state.

After announcing the remaining results of the poll in Lokoja on Sunday night, November 12, INEC said Ododo had a total of 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, SDP's Murtala Ajaka, who polled 259,052 votes. PDP's Dino Melaye came third, collecting 46,362 votes.

INEC declares APC's Uzodimma winner

Also, Legit.ng reported that INEC declared Uzodimma the winner of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina, who was the state returning officer, declared Uzodimma re-elected on Sunday morning, November 12, after over eight hours of collation of local government results.

