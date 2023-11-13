President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has congratulated Governor Douye Diri for his re-elected in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Shortly after Diri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, sent him the congratulatory message.

In a terse tweet on Monday, November 13, the presidential aide congratulated the governor and mentioned his party, PDP.

