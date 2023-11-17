A PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri, has revealed the implication of the sack of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state

Reno Omokri, a former Special Assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the Court of Appeal judgement that upheld the sack of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

Omokri said the sack of Governor Yusif has made the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu certain in 2027.

He said Kano state will give Tinubu at least two million votes in the 2027 presidential election.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, he advised that the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) should take to Atiku Abubakar’s advice and merge with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Omokri, the failure of the LP and NNPP to merge with the PDP will result in President Tinubu’s re-election.

“The sacking of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano by the Court of Appeals has made Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027 more certain. Why? Because Kano has the highest registered voters of any state and will give at least two million votes to Presidential candidates in 2027. Sadly, whoever is Governor tends to direct where those votes go.

If the NNPP and Labour Party know what is good for them, they should merge with the PDP as Waziri Atiku suggested. Because if they do not merge, then Tinubu will re-emerge. It is just common sense. Although common sense is not so common in Nigerian politics!”

Appeal court sacks Kano governor, declares new winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Yusuf.

The appellate court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023. With this verdict, the APC candidate and former deputy governor, Gawuna is expected to succeed Yusuf.

Ganduje sends serious message to Gov Yusuf after appeal court judgement

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, sent an important message to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

Ganduje said the APC will defeat the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) should they proceed to the Supreme Court.

