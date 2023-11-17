APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state will be finally sacked at the Supreme Court

Ganduje said he knows Governor Yusuf and his party, NNP will head to the apex court and will be defeated again

The former Kano governor stated this while reacting to the appellate court that upheld the judgement of the election tribunal

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has sent an important message to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

Ganduje said the APC will defeat the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) should they proceed to the Supreme Court, The Nation reported.

Ganduje says Kano Gov, Abba Yusuf will be finally sacked at the Supreme Court Photo Credits: Abdullahi Ganduje/Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

He stated this while reacting to the judgment of the Court of Appeal Court that upheld the sack of Governor Yusuf.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former Kano governor said the NNPP might want to go to the Supreme Court but he is confident that the ruling party will defeat them again.

The APC national chairman stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, November 17.

Ganduje said: “Probably they will go to the Supreme Court which is part of democracy.

“There is nothing wrong for them to go to the Supreme Court. We too, are ready to meet them in the Supreme Court. And Inshallah, we will win in the Supreme Court as well.”

APC reacts as appeal court sacks Governor Yusuf of NNPP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC reacted to the judgments of the Court of Appeal sacking Governor Yusuf and declaring the governorship election in Zamfara state inconclusive.

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement, commended the judgement of the court.

Morka applauded the appellate court for upholding the verdict of the tribunal which declared Nasir Gawuna as winner of the March 18 Kano governorship election.

Appeal court sacks Kano governor, declares new winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Yusuf.

The appellate court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

With this verdict, the APC candidate and former deputy governor, Gawuna is expected to succeed Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng