"Don't Overturn People's Choice": Shehu Sani Tells Court of Appeal ahead of Kano Guber Verdict
Politics

"Don't Overturn People's Choice": Shehu Sani Tells Court of Appeal ahead of Kano Guber Verdict

by  Nurudeen Lawal

FCT, Kaduna - Shehu Sani, a former senator and human rights activist, has called on the Court of Appeal not to "overturn the popular choice of the people."

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain from Kaduna state made the appeal ahead of the appellate court's verdict on the Kano and Plateau states governorship elections disputes.

"I appeal to the Court of Appeal not to overturn the popular Choice of the People in respect to Plateau and Kano states," Sani posted on X on Friday, November 17.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Court of Appeal fixed Friday, November 17, 2023, for judgement on the governorship election dispute between Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNPP and Nasiru Gawuna of the APC.

Details to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

