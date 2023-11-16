The appeal court will determine the fate of Governor Abba Yusf of Kano state on Friday, November 17, 2023

The appellate court sitting in Abuja will deliver its final judgement on the governorship election dispute between Yusuf of the NNPP and Nasiru Gawuna of the APC

The court's verdict will determine who rules Kano state for the next four years between ousted Governor Yusuf and Gawuna

Kano state, Kano - The ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) have signed a peace pact with the Kano State Police Command.

APC, NNPP strikes peace deal ahead of appeal court verdict

This move according to Daily Trust, is to maintain peace before, during and after the appeal court verdict on the March 18, governorship election.

Legit.ng reported that the appellant court in Abuja had set Friday to deliver judgement in the state governorship dispute.

The state commissioner of police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Thursday, November 16, said the force had concluded all security arrangements to ensure peace.

Meanwhile, the two political parties, the NNPP and the APC, were represented at the meeting held at the Police Command Headquarters in Bompa, by the vice chairman of the NNPP, Wada Ibrahim and the secretary of the APC, Ibrahim Sarina.

Nigerians react ahead of Kano governorship election ruling

The Court of Appeal scheduled Friday, November 17, for the judgement in the appeal Governor Abba Yusuf filed to contest his removal by the tribunal.

On Thursday, November 16, the court announced that judgement would be delivered on Friday, November 17.

A top Kano state government official disclosed that the appellate court had officially communicated the development to all parties in the matter.

"Don't sleep", Ayodele to Gov Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, said Governor Yusuf needs to seek the face of God over the election appeal.

Sharing his prediction ahead of Friday's judgement, Primate Ayodele stated that Governor Yusuf needs divine backing to upturn the tribunal's verdict.

