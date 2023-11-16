The Appeal Court has scheduled Friday, November 17, 2023, for judgement on the governorship election dispute between Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNPP and Nasiru Gawuna of the APC

Kano, Kano state - The Court of Appeal sitting, Abuja, has fixed Friday, November 17, for the judgement in the case Governor Abba Yusuf filed to challenge his removal by the tribunal.

The appellate court had reserved judgement, saying a date would be communicated to the parties involved.

On Thursday, November 16, the court announced that judgement would be delivered on Friday, according to Daily Trust.

Leadership newspaper reported that a top Kano state government official disclosed that the appellate court had officially communicated the development to all parties in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Kano police command has already raised the security level in the state with the deployment of more personnel to strategic places in the state metropolis to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order.

"Don't sleep", Ayodele to Gov Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, said Governor Yusuf needs to seek the face of God over the election appeal.

Sharing his prediction ahead of the next hearing, Primate Ayodele stated that Governor Yusuf needs divine backing to upturn the tribunal's verdict.

'Gov Yusuf won't lose', NNPP founder

Legit.ng also reported that the Founder of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Boniface Aniebonam, predicted the outcome of the court of Appeal judgement involving Governor Yusuf and Gawuna.

Aniebonam said Governor Yusuf will not lose the NNPP governorship seat in Kano state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Kano is going for APC": Ayodele

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele predicted that the APC would receive a favourable judgement again when the NNPP appeals the verdict sacking Yusuf.

The cleric said if the jurists do not compromise, the APC will again defeat the NNPP.

