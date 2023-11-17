The Appeal Court has scheduled Friday, November 17, 2023, for judgement on the governorship election dispute between Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP and Sadique Abubakar of the APC

Bauchi, Bauchi state - The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has fixed Friday, November 17, for the judgement in the case seeking the removal of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.

A top Bauchi state government official disclosed to Legit.ng that the appellate court had officially communicated the development to all parties in the matter. The Punch and Daily Trust also noted the development.

Appeal Court judgement: Bauchi police speak

Meanwhile, the Bauchi police command has already raised the security level in the state with the deployment of more personnel to strategic places in the state to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order.

The police warned against any form of wild jubilation by political party supporters in celebration of the appellate court’s judgement or protest against the ruling.

The statement partly reads:

"The Command will not dawdle to decisively deal with any person(s) or group(s) who violate this order or deliberately cause the breakdown of law and order in whatever manner.

“Those in violation will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as security agencies have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement."

Tribunal affirms Gov Mohammed winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed was affirmed winner of the March 18 governorship election held in Bauchi state.

The Bauchi state governorship election petition tribunal led by Justice P.T Kwahar affirmed Governor Mohammed's victory on Wednesday, September 20. Mohammed is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dissatisfied with the judgement, Mohammed's main challenger in the poll, Sadique Abubakar, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), approached the Appeal Court.

