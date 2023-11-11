INEC has suspended the election in nine Wards of Ogori/Magongo LGA in Kogi state due to serious incidents of electoral malpractice

The malpractices, which include the completion of result sheets before voting, were recorded in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, and Okene LGAs

The electoral commission said it is conducting thorough investigations into the incidents in other LGAs and promises to announce the outcomes, including the way forward, within the next 24 hours

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended elections in nine wards in the Ogori/Magongo local government area of Kogi state.

A statement released by the electoral body indicates that the electoral body took the decision following the report of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting in the affected areas.

The affected wards are:

Eni

Okibo

Okesi

Ileteju

Aiyeromi

Ugugu

Obinoyin

Obatgben

Oturu

Kogi guber 2023: Where malpractices were recorded

According to INEC, reports indicate that the incidents occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene local government areas.

Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the national commissioner and member, said the most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 Registration Areas.

Read the full statement below:

"The Commission has received reports from our officials in Kogi State on incidences of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.

"Reports indicate that the incidents occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene Local Government Areas. The most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 Registration Areas.

"This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission's process in the Polling Units will not be accepted.

"The Commission is determined not to reward bad behaviour. Consequently, the election in the nine Wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended. The incidences in the other Local Government Areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours.

"Meanwhile, as the processes continue, we follow the audit trail of personnel and materials to ascertain those who may have been complicit in undermining the process. We have a record of all officials deployed at various levels as supervisors, monitors, technical staff or polling unit officials and all election materials issued to them. Appropriate sanctions will be applied where necessary.

"The Commission assures voters in Kogi State that their votes are protected, and their wishes will be respected."

