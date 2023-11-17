The court of appeal is expected to deliver its final verdict on the Kano state governorship dispute

The appellate court's judgment will determine the fate of sacked the Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and APC's Nasir Yusuf Gawuna who is to be sworn in instead

However, the leader of the ruling party in Kano state, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is back in the country to witness today's court session

Kano state, Kano - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has arrived in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso returns to Nigeria as the appeal court decides on Kano Governor Yusuf's fate today. Photo credit: @SaifullahiHon

This was made known in a post shared by his media aide, Hon. Saifullahi Hassan, on his X page (formerly Twitter) accompanied by pictures on Thursday, November 16.

According to the post, Kwankwaso arrived in Nigeria on Thursday, after visiting Al-Azhar University in Cairo, among other engagements.

Meanwhile, this is coming a day before the Friday, November 17, appeal court’s scheduled judgement on the Kano governorship tussle in Abuja.

@SaifullahiHon tweeted:

"The NNPP National Leader HE Sen. @KwankwasoRM (16th Nov, 2023) arrives Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport after a visit to Al-Azhar University Cairo seeking educational opportunities for graduates of Alhaji Musa Saleh Islamic Research Center Kano, among other vital engagements."

NNPP, APC sign peace pact as appeal court delivers final judgment on Kano poll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ruling NNPP and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) have signed a peace pact with the Kano state police command.

This move according to Daily Trust, is to maintain peace before, during and after the appeal court verdict on the March 18, governorship election.

The state commissioner of police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Thursday, November 16, said the force had concluded all security arrangements to ensure peace.

Nigerians react ahead of Kano governorship election ruling

The Court of Appeal scheduled Friday, November 17, for the judgement on the appeal Governor Abba Yusuf filed to contest his removal by the tribunal.

On Thursday, November 16, the court announced that judgement would be delivered on Friday, November 17.

A top Kano state government official disclosed that the appellate court had officially communicated the development to all parties in the matter.

"Don't sleep", Ayodele to Gov Yusuf

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, said Governor Yusuf needs to seek the face of God over the election appeal.

Sharing his prediction ahead of Friday's judgement, Primate Ayodele stated that Governor Yusuf needs divine backing to upturn the tribunal's verdict.

