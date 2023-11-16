President Bola Tinubu has been warned by civil society organisations and political leaders to stop pursuing the removal of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano

The Forum for National Integration and Development warned that the removal of the Kano governor could lead to political instability and disunity in the country

NNPP Yusuf was sacked by the tribunal that declared APC Nasir Gawuna as the authentic governor of Kano, but judgment on his appeal is expected to be delivered this week

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has come under pressure to accept the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in Kano state for the sake of political stability and unity in Nigeria.

According to Leadership, some political leaders and civil society organisations made the appeal to the president on Wednesday, November 15, as the Court of Appeal was set to deliver its verdict on the tribunal judgment that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the winner of the election.

Group urges Tinubu to halt Court of Appeal proceedings against Kano governor

At the roundtable discussion of the Forum for National Integration and Development (FNID), chaired by Oguntade Omolewa, the group warned the president to desist from the legal pursuit to ousted Governor Yusuf of Kano.

Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last governorship election in Kano, defeated Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja would be delivering its verdict on the redress sought by Governor Yusuf over his sacking by the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal.

Why tribunal sack Governor Yusuf of Kano

Justice Oluyemi Osadebay-led panel sacked the governor on September 20, when 165,663 of his votes were declared invalid as they were not signed nor stamp by INEC.

The court then reduced the votes of the NNPP candidate to 853,939 while the APC Gawuna 890,705 votes did not change.

But commenting on the development in Kano on Wednesday, Omolewa said:

“We implore President Tinubu to play the politics of inclusion and national cohesion rather than division.”

