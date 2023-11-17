Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson, Abdulrasheed Shehu, has predicted that the APC will secure victory in the appeal against the sack of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano

The PDP chieftain alleged that the calculation of the ruling party was to turn Nigeria into a one-party state

Shehu's comment came as the Court of Appeal set to deliver its verdict on the appeal against the judgment of the state tribunal that earlier sacked Governor Yusuf of NNPP and declared APC's Gawuna as the winner of the poll

FCT, Abuja - Abdulrasheed Shehu, one of the spokespersons of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has predicted the outcome of the Court of Appeal on the Kano state governorship seat.

In a tweet on Thursday, November 16, Shehu predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be favoured by the appellate court, alleging that the ruling party was already working to turn the country into a one-party state.

Atiku's aide reveals who may win between APC and NNPP at appeal court Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna

The PDP chieftain said:

"And tomorrow, they will take over Kano…. One Party system loading."

How PDP reacts to APC's victory at the court

The sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf by the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal on Wednesday, September 20, has continued to gain traction from stakeholders, particularly members of the opposition.

This is as the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja set Friday, November 17, to deliver its judgment on the appeal filed by the governor.

Yusuf, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18 governorship election was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after scoring the highest number of votes.

Why tribunal sacked Governor Yusuf of Kano

But the tribunal sacked the governor after the hearing of the petition filed by the APC and its candidate in the election, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna.

The court declared some votes of Governor Yusuf and the remaining votes indicated that APC was the winner of the poll.

Anxiety as appeal court gives verdict on Kano governorship election dispute

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja is set to deliver its verdict on the judgment of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal in September.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the tribunal and declared APC's Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Justice Oluyemi Osadebay-led panel declared 165,663 of Governor Yusuf as invalid, and the remaining did not show that the NNPP candidate was the winner.

