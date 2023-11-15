Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano and his counterpart in Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, would know their fate this week

The report that the Court of Appeal will deliver judgment on petitions against them this week has created tensions in the two northern states

Kano and Plateau are historically known for religious, ethnic and political crises that have claimed many lives and properties

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Kano and Plateau states have been thrown into tension ahead of the delivery of the Court of Appeal judgments on the controversies surrounding the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the two states.

According to Daily Trust, political gladiators in the two states are already gearing up for their expectations ahead of the judgments.

Appeal court set to rule on fate of Governors Yusuf and Mutfwang Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

In Kano, the governorship election petition tribunal has sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and ordered Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the authentic winner of the poll.

The verdict has made Governor Yusuf approach the Court of Appeal for redress, and the appellate court was expected to deliver its verdict later this week.

Why there is tension in Plateau ahead of tribunal judgment on Governor Mutfwang

On the other hand, the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was upheld by the Plateau state governorship election tribunal and he was expecting the Court of Appeal to affirm the judgment of the tribunal.

However, the of all PDP lawmakers on by the tribunal has heightened the tension in the state over what was expected concerning the fate of the governor at the appellate court later this week, with the debate on the possibility of the governor surviving the erosion.

History has it that the two state are known for recurring religious, political and ethnic crisis, which have led to thousand of lives and property.

Source: Legit.ng