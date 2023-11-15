The rumoured allegation that Governor Lawal Dauda sponsored the legal team of Atiku Abubakar against President Bola Tinubu has been debunked

This allegation was dismissed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Renewed Hope Integrity Network (ARHIN)

The pro-democratic group described the allegations as a mere attempt to ruin the relationship between the President and the Zamfara governor

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Renewed Hope Integrity Network (ARHIN) has cautioned against hidden schemes by dissatisfied individuals to create a rift between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Led by Mal. Danjuma Umar, the group asserted that those orchestrating the plan were merely seeking attention and were associated with politicians currently under investigation for fraudulent activities.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 15, the group emphasised that Governor Lawal had no involvement in the attempt by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to verify the authenticity of President Tinubu's Chicago State University certificate.

The statement reads:

"Who sponsored Atiku's legal battles before the arrival of Dauda Lawal on the political scene? Is Dauda the only PDP Governor in Nigeria? These are questions for those who feel that by tarnishing Dauda's image and relationship with the President, they can get away with their fraud."

Additionally, the group dismissed the claim that Governor Lawal funded the legal team of Atiku Abubakar, labelling it as a ridiculous falsehood to question Lawal's credibility.

The group said:

"The Nigerian constitution frowns at forgery, and those found wanting can not be trusted with public office.

"It was not wrong for Atiku Abubakar to seek legal clarification, and those who supported him should not be seen as targets for cheap blackmail."

ARHIN also revealed an unconventional and regressive plot by Governor Matawelle and his allies to isolate Zamfara State from the central government by obstructing the state's Executive Governor from communicating with the President.

The group condemned this move as not only heartless but also detrimental to the progress and well-being of the people of Zamfara State, who are still recovering from the challenges of insecurity and poverty.

The rights group appealed to President Tinubu and Nigerians to dismiss such unfounded speculations and concentrate on building an economically strong and prosperous Nigeria.

