Former officials from Zamfara state's government have clarified the reported disappearance of N70 billion from the state's treasury

These former officials held a press conference in Abuja, during which they also urged the removal of Governor Daida Lawal from his position in Zamfara state

They allege that Governor Lawal has been involved in unapproved expenditures outside the state assembly's budgetary authorisation

Gusau, Zamfara -Former government officials in Zamfara State are seeking the removal of Governor Dauda Lawal over allegations of corruption and have clarified the controversy surrounding the missing N70 billion.

They argue that Governor Lawal has falsely accused Bello Matawalle, the former governor, of diverting the funds to deflect attention from his misconduct.

The 58-year-old Dauda Lawal was sworn in as governor of Zamafara State on Monday, May 29 2023. Photo Credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

Earlier this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigated Matawalle for alleged fund diversion involving contractors and proxies who received payments for never-completed projects.

The former cabinet members, including Rabiu Garba, former commissioner of finance and economic planning, and Ibrahim Dosara, ex-commissioner of information, have refuted these allegations, claiming they stem from malicious intent and a smear campaign orchestrated by the current administration in Zamfara.

The allegation against Gov Lawal

They accuse Governor Lawal of engaging in unauthorized extra-budgetary spending without the approval of the state assembly.

In response, they are calling for Lawal's impeachment and urging the state assembly to scrutinize his governance practices.

Garba said:

“We are calling on the state house of assembly to impeach the governor for spending outside the budget of the state.

“He awarded contract that is not in the budget. A budget primarily is a source document where works and services of government are going to be rendered. A budget is an act of the state assembly which the governor violated.

"There was no virement to support the contracts that were awarded. There was no evidence that the virement had been received by the State House of Assembly and even, if there is, the state assembly had not attended to that issue...”

Ibrahim Dosara has pointed out that the EFCC suspended its investigations into Matawalle after discovering his innocence.

He said:

“We left the state better than it is today. The state is exposed to bandits and as things are now, the state capital, Guasau, is not spared."

According to Rabiu Garba, the allegations of missing funds are merely Governor Lawal's desperate efforts to incriminate Matawalle.

Tinubu’s minister Matawalle accused of embezzlement in Zamfara Cargo Airport project

In another report, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has been greeted with fresh allegations over his activities as governor of Zamfara State.

A statement from the government house in Zamfara alleged that the ex-governor embezzled billions of naira in the Gusau In'tl Cargo Airport project.

The state government released at least six documents containing evidence of how funds were diverted.

Source: Legit.ng