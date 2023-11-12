The collation of results is still ongoing following the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Kogi

Usman Ododo, the candidate of the APC, defeated PDP's Dino Melaye in his local government area

Ododo got 10,524 votes, while Melaye trailed behind him with 6,909 votes, and the SDP had 356 votes

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kogi state, Lokoja - Former senator and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, has been defeated in his polling unit.

Dino Melaye experienced defeat in his local government. Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Saturday, November 11 election, Ahmed Usman Ododo, massively defeated Melaye and Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The results collated from the IRev's portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday showed that Ododo won by a landslide with 10,524 votes while Melaye got 6,909 votes and Ajaka of the SDP scored 356 votes.

This is the breakdown of the results below as compiled by The Cable:

Registered voters: 66,482

Accredited voters: 20,405

ADC: 1,898

APC: 10,524

PDP: 6,909

SDP: 356

Valid votes: 19,991

Rejected votes: 348

Total votes cast: 20,375

Kogi guber poll: APC's Ododo defeats Ajaka, Melaye in Okehi LGA

Legit.ng reported earlier that Usman Ododo won the Okehi local government area with a landslide margin.

The INEC declared Ododo the winner after clinching 53,062 votes.

Senator Melaye of the PDP got 2,722, while the Social Democratic Party flagbearer, Murtala Ajaka, polled 153.

Okehi is in the Kogi Central senatorial district, the zone of the APC candidate and incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello.

Labour Party's Udengs loses polling unit in Bayelsa

Similarly, the candidate of the Labour Party in Bayelsa state, Udengs Eradiri, lost his polling unit to the opposition party.

Udengs lost his polling unit to the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Douye Diri.

Governor Diri polled the majority of votes in unit 05, ward 10, Yenagoa local government area of the state.

Kogi council chairman dies hours to guber election

Meanwhile, Dan'asabe Mohammed, the Lokoja local government council chairman, passed on a few hours before the governorship election.

Muhammed was confirmed dead around 4:30am on Friday, November 10, at a hospital in Lokoja, the state capital.

The late APC chieftain was rushed to the hospital after he slumped at his residence.

He was reportedly active at political meetings in preparation for Saturday, November 11, governorship election in the state.

Source: Legit.ng