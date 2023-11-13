Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has revealed what SDP's Murtala Ajaka meant when he said he won't be going to court

Ajaka lost the Kogi state governorship election to Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Reacting to Ajaka's statement, Sani said what the SDP candidate meant is that “Judiciary is the Uzodinma of the common man.”

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the statement made by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka, that he will not go to court.

Ajaka said the off-cycle governorship election was rigged but he will not challenge the outcome in court.

Sani said what Ajaka meant when he said he wouldn’t go to court is that the “Judiciary is the Uzodinma of the common man.”

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani

“SDP Ajaka said he will not waste his time going to court…He meant Judiciary is the Uzodinma of the common man.”

INEC declares APC's Ododo winner of Kogi guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ahmed Ododo as the winner of Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Kogi state.

INEC returning officer, Johnson Urama, said Ododo had a total of 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, SDP's Ajaka, who polled 259,052 votes. Melaye came third with 46,362 votes.

SDP's s Ajaka rejects INEC’s result

Ajaka raised concerns about irregularities in the recent election.

The SDP candidate stated on Channels TV's 'The 2023 Verdict: Off-Cycle Elections' that he wouldn't pursue legal action if he loses, considering it futile.

“What am I going to court to do when the same INEC that did this is going to come as a witness to defend what they did? So it is a waste of time. Except the party people because I’m hugely disappointed."

Gov-elect, Ododo kneels for Yahaya Bello

Ododo given thanks to God for his electoral victory.

Sharing a video of the moment INEC declared him the winner of the 2023 Kogi state governorship election, Ododo prayed for blessing for Kogi state and Nigeria.

In the video, loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrated with him while he warmly embraced his mentor, Governor Yahaya Bello.

