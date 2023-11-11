Legit.ngCentral journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Kogi state - The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel elections in five local government areas of the state.

Melaye said the elections in those areas are “scam coordinated from the highest level.”

The former lawmaker listed Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo – all in the Kogi Central senatorial district.

“INEC must cancel the election in the 5 local governments of Kogi Central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC.”

